Govt info on LAC among key LS proceedings on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Union government plans to share in the Lok Sabha on Thursday key information on disengagement of India's and China's troops from Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh and table Supplementary Demands for Grants-Second Batch for 2020-2021, apart from tabling of written answers by 12 Ministries to the members' queries.

The Ministries of Health and Family Welfare; Minority Affairs; Youth Affairs and Sports; Power and New Renewable Energy; Civil Aviation; Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Steel; Parliamentary Affairs; Road, Transport and Highways; Finance and Corporate Affairs; Jal Shakti; and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises will submit written answers when the House reassembles at 4 pm.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement on the present situation in eastern Ladakh after the disengagement of Indian and Chinese frontline troops at Pangong Lake began on Wednesday.

Soldiers of both the countries were battling minus 30-degree Celsius temperature in some parts of the disputed India-China border. The two countries had deployed thousands of troopers along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on the Supplementary Demands for Grants-Second Batch for 2020-2021.

Various key Standing Committee reports will also be part of the House proceedings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will move the motions on the acceptance of the 19th report of the Business Advisory Committee presented on Wednesday.

Action-taken reports of the Standing Committee on Chemical and Fertilisers will also be presented.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Labour on "social security and welfare measures for inter-state migrant workers" will be presented. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP leader PP Chaudhary will present the reports of the Committee on External Affairs.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, and Committee on Petitions will also be presented in the House, apart from reports of Committee on absence of members from the House.

The House will then resume its discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2122. Initiated by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday evening, the discussion had gone on till 12.30 am on Thursday.

