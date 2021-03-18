Govt is committed to safety of women: Smriti

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that the government was committed to the safety of women.
She said this while specifically replying to questions concerning Tamil Nadu.
Irani replied, "In Tamil Nadu, 800 help-desks have been set up in the police stations while one stop centre is in each of the 32 districts. The 181 helpline has answered the calls of over two lakh women in Tamil Nadu."
Irani said the agencies involved in combating crimes against the women and children are also being fiscally supported. She said in Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particluar, for instance, CCTV cameras were installed for safety purposes.
"In Chennai, there are over 1,37,000 CCTV cameras operational," she says. "Be it the establishment of CCTV cameras or fast track courts, or even child protection agencies, we periodically take it up with the state governments," she said
She also said that the ministry has launched in June 2020 against the backdrop of Covid, SAMVAD -- an integrated program for child & adolescent psychosocial care in collaboration with NIMHANS.
SAMVAD aimed at enhancing child and adolescent psychosocial well-being through training and capacity building of mental healthcare service providers. It has so far trained over 41,000 professionals across 28 states of the country.
--IANS
