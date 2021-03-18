Govt is committed to safety of women: Smriti

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that the government was committed to the safety of women.

She said this while specifically replying to questions concerning Tamil Nadu.

Irani replied, "In Tamil Nadu, 800 help-desks have been set up in the police stations while one stop centre is in each of the 32 districts. The 181 helpline has answered the calls of over two lakh women in Tamil Nadu."