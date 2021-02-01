Govt is procuring crops at 1.5 times of MSP: Sitharaman (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that farmers are getting 1.5 times of the minimum support price (MSP) on procurement of foodgrains.

In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the procurement of crops will continue at the MSP.

Presenting statistics on procurement of wheat and rice on the MSP, she said that this year Rs 1,72,752 crore is estimated to be spent on procurement of paddy while Rs 63,928 crore was spent in 2013-14. On procurement of wheat, Rs 62,802 crore was spent in 2019-20 which rose to Rs 75,060 core in 2020-21 while only Rs 33,874 crore was spent for the purpose in 2013-14.