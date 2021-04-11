Govt to complete 5 surveys in 7 months on migrant labourers: Labour Bureau DG (IANS Exclusive)

Labour Bureau Director General (DG) D.P.S. Negi told IANS: "The actual situation of the employment in the country will be clear after the completion of these five surveys. The government requires data to formulate any policy. These surveys will provide an extensive data of all the professionals, migrant labourers as well as those who are working in unorganised sectors and employment opportunities being generated in unorgranised sector which will help the government in framing new policy on employment."

He said that the field survey has started from April 1.

"As of now we are focusing on an all India quarterly survey of migrant labourers and organisations which have employed 10 or more than 10 workers. Then we will complete three more surveys in a phase-wise manner. All the five surveys will be completed by November," he added.

When asked that won't the grim Covid situation hamper the work of surveys, he said: "A few states have imposed night curfew whereas the survey will be done during the day, so there won't be much impact. However, if the situation gets worse then we will work accordingly."

The government has involved international economists and statisticians also in this. The expert committee under the direction of Dr S.P. Mukherjee and Dr Amitabh Kundu have designed the entire survey. The DG said that the strategy for the five surveys was prepared after 46 meetings of the expert committee.

The Labour Bureau had organised a 3-day training session (from March 24-26) for the teams which had to conduct the surveys. Prior to this, the teams were given training at Chandigarh also.

Now, all the 2,500 staff conducting these surveys will be given online training from April 12.

The Labour and Employment Ministry will prepare a report based on these surveys, following which the government is expected to roll out a new employment policy.

The five surveys which are being conducted are: All India Survey of Migrant Labourers, All India Survey of Domestic Workers, All India Survey of Employment Generated by Professionals, All India Survey of employment generated in the transport sector and All India Quarterly Survey of unorganized sector.

--IANS

nnm/rt/dpb