Govt to facilitate a 'world-class' fintech hub at Gift city: FM

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government will facilitate setting up of a world class fintech hub in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) city.

The Finance Minister said this while presenting the Budget in Parliament.

GIFT City is a planned business district that spans over 886 acres of land with 62 mn sq. ft. of built up area which includes office spaces, residential apartments, schools, hospital, hotels, clubs, retail and various recreational facilities.