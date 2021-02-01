Govt to launch Securities Market Code

The Code will include SEBI Act, Govt Securities Act and Depositories Act. All these Acts will be amended for the Code.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the government will launch a Securities Market Code in a bid to streamline the securities market.

Presenting the Union Budget for FY21-22, the Finance Minister also announced that capital market regulator SEBI will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange.

In another major announcement for financial investors, Sitharaman said that an investors' charter will be launched which will be outline the rights of the financial investors.

The markets have lauded the Union Budget so far.

Around 12.25 p.m., Sensex was trading at 46,987.34, higher by 701.57 points or 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,826.45, higher by 191.85 points or 1.41 per cent from its previous close.

