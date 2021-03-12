GP Samanta appointed new Chief Statistician of India

New Delhi: The Union government has appointed G.P. Samanta as the new Chief Statistician of India (CSI).

Samanta, lately was deputed as an advisor in the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management.

He would be replacing Kshatrapati Shivaji, the 1986-batch IAS officer who was holding the additional charge of Chief Statistician since September 2020 after the post fall vacant.