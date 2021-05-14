Granules to provide 16 cr paracetamol tablets to Telangana

The company will provide one crore tablets every week, starting from May 12, aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth Rs 8 crore over next four months.

Hyderabad: Granules, a vertically-integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced it has pledged to provide the Telangana government paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Granules India Executive Director Uma Devi Chigurupati said that they believe that this contribution will complement Telangana's efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

She met state Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday to hand over a letter in this regard.

"As a company, Granules is always in the forefront of taking up corporate social responsibilities and contributing to society. Paracetamol is one of the most important drugs in the Covid treatment regimen. Being one of the largest producers of paracetamol, it's is our responsibility to make it available to the patients," she added.

