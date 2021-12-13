Grofers rebrands as Blinkit, assures 10 minute delivery

New Delhi: Online grocery delivery firm Grofers has rebranded as Blinkit to indicate its focus on the quick commerce or 10-minute grocery delivery space.

The rebranding comes months after the company launched an initiative to deliver groceries in 10 minutes or less.

"We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit - quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement - "instant commerce indistinguishable from magic". And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers - we will be doing it as Blinkit," Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Grofers, said in a statement.



Grofers had recently attained unicorn status or $1 billion in valuation, after raising over $120 million from food aggregator Zomato Ltd.

"We need people who can think like founders (and not like employees). If you are reading this, and you want to join a company which will trust you and empower you to change the world in 10 minutes," Dhindsa added.

Grofers has witnessed a sharp surge in its popularity in the past year as several Indian states enforced strict lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, online food delivery platform Swiggy recently said that it will invest $700 million in its express grocery delivery service Instamart as it looks to double down on non-food delivery categories.