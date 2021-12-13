Grofers rebrands as Blinkit, assures 10 minute delivery

New Delhi: Online grocery delivery firm Grofers has rebranded as Blinkit to indicate its focus on the quick commerce or 10-minute grocery delivery space.
The rebranding comes months after the company launched an initiative to deliver groceries in 10 minutes or less.
"We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit - quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement - "instant commerce indistinguishable from magic". And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers - we will be doing it as Blinkit," Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Grofers, said in a statement.