Growth Rebound: RBI retains FY22 GDP growth projection at 9.5%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained the FY22 projection for real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent.

Accordingly, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that GDP is expected to grow at 7.9 per cent in Q2, 6.8 per cent in Q3, 6.1 per cent in Q4 and 17.2 per cent in Q1FY23.