GS1 India elevates S. Swaminathan as CEO

Prior to his elevation, Swaminathan was the Chief Operating Officer and led the Business Development and Industry Engagement departments at GS1 India, in the last decade. He brings in 28 years of experience in leading sales and project management, channel development, supply chain management, customer support teams for domestic as well as the international markets.

Speaking about his new role, S. Swaminathan said, "I am excited to have been offered the opportunity to lead GS1 India at this crucial time. With changing business environment, GS1 India has a larger role to play in empowering industries and SMEs across sectors. My role would be to embrace emerging technologies and building our digital capabilities to facilitate our subscribers in their digital transformation journey."

Swaminathan is a member of the GS1 Global Advisory Council and in various Industry Committees of CII and FICCI. He has been instrumental in the development of FASTag data standardisation and creation of the 'National Industry Forum for Retail (NIFR) comprising leading brand owners, retailers/e-tailers.

GS1 India is a standards organisation set up by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with apex industry trade bodies. It is an affiliate of GS1®, a global standards organisation, headquartered in Brussels, which oversees operations of 115 GS1 member organisations across the world.

--IANS

sn/dpb