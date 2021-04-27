GST return verification through OTP allowed

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The government has provided relief to GST taxpayers from a physical visit to tax office for verification of digital signature required on return forms.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has allowed taxpayers to file return forms GSTR-1 and GSTR 3B through an electronic verification code (EVC) that would be a kind of one time password (OTP). This would eliminate the need to verify the returns forms filed by taxpayers through digital signature by visitation to GST offices.