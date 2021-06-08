Guj Toyota dealer offers to convert 200 Innovas into ambulances

Gandhinagar, June 8 (IANS) A Toyota vehicle distributor in Gujarat is ready to convert 200 Innova Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) into ambulance vans at a subsidised cost and provide them to MLAs, MPs and hospitals to use for benefit of rural residents.

The Infinium Toyota will modify the interiors of the MPVs to convert them into ambulances, equipped with oxygen cylinders, stretcher and other devices. By bearing the cost between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh per van, it will be subsidising each of these 200 ambulance vans, whose retail price is Rs 24.5 lakh but will come down to Rs 20.6 lakh, while the rest of the amount may come as a donation either from MLAs, MPs or by individual/citizens who may voluntarily sponsor it, the agency said.