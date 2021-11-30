Gurugram: 46 commercial outlets sealed for operating without licence

Gurugram: A total of 46 commercial establishments at different places in Gurugram were sealed by the Municipal Corporation (MCG) on Monday after they were found to be running without valid trade licence, an MCG official said.

Earlier, the MCG Commissioner had ordered the concerned officials to take action against the establishments who are operating without licenses.

The teams of taxation wings led by concerned Zonal Taxation Officers of the MCG sealed 27 shops in Zone-1 and Sector-10A market, while the team of Zonal Taxation Officer Samir Srivastava of Zone-3 sealed 10 shops at JMD Galleria and Eros Mall.

Apart from this, the team of Zonal Taxation Officer Devender Kumar sealed 9 commercial establishments at the Central Plaza located at Golf Course Road in Zone-3 area.

"Forty six commercial establishments were sealed on Monday by the MCG team. These centres were being run without obtaining a valid trade license from the MCG. It is mandatory for all commercial outlets to obtain a business licence under section 331, 335 and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994," an MCG official said.

"The work of survey in other areas is still ongoing and notices are being issued, and necessary action will follow based on the reply received," he said.

"We had identified these establishments during the survey, they were found running these businesses illegally and action has been initiated against them as per the law. All outlets would now have to get registered with the MCG and they will have to apply afresh for a new license," he said.