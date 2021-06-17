Gurugram: Quick response team to address waterlogging

The QRT will be equipped with a sufficient number of manpower, machines and mobile pumps etc. The staff of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will also be associated with the QRT and the team will be kept at Tau Devilal Stadium so that if the complaint of waterlogging is received from anywhere, it can be resolved soon.

Gurugram, June 17 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) for the measures being taken to solve waterlogging problem during the monsoon season, GMDA officials said on Thursday.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Rajpal said that based on history, a target has been set to identify the waterlogged places and make necessary arrangements there by June 25.

"A committee has been constituted and 20 waterlogging sites have been identified in view of monsoon season, which causes problems for the people. Of these, 15 sites or points are in the area of GMDA, 4 points in the area of the MCG and one point in DLF. Work on 12 out of 15 points of GMDA has either been completed or will be done by June 25," Rajpal said.

Rajpal said that in the area of GMDA, the length of the master drain is about 275 km. Out of this, more than 225 km of drain have been cleaned and the remaining drain which are 40-50 kms are being cleaned.

MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja informed that apart from 35 points of water waterlogging in the corporation area, 45 new points have been identified.

"An adequate number of machinery, pumps will be hired to avoid water waterlogging. The work of cleaning 600 km of the drain is going on in the MCG area, which will be completed by June 25," Ahuja said.

