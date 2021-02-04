HAL to make ring forgings for GE Aviation aero-engines

"We have signed a 5-year contract valued at Rs 100 crore with GE Aviation to develop and supply ring forgings for its military and commercial engine programmes," said the official on the margins of the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka air force base on the city's outskirts.

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) would make ring forgings for General Electric (GE) Aviation's military and commercial aero-engines, an official said on Thursday.

The city-based defence major will make steel and nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals.

The agreement was signed by HAL's foundry division Executive Director M.S. Venkatesh and GE Aviation's Global Sourcing Director Chandrashekhar Yavarna.

With the contract, GE Aviation has initiated raw material supply chain as part of its 'Made in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' strategy.

"The award of contract followed our bidding in GE's global request for quotation (RFQ)," said the official in a statement.

The forgings will be manufactured at the company's foundry and forge division here.

"Our foundry and forge division has been supplying forgings for defence and civil aerospace requirements over the last 3 decades. The contract reaffirms our capability to manufacture ring forgings for global OEMs supply chain," said company's Bengaluru complex chief executive Amitabh Bhatt.

The company's foundry and forge division specialises in making rolled rings in aluminium, nickel and titanium alloys and various grades of steel for civil and military aero-engines and space applications.

"HAL's investment in developing the capability and its new facility positions it as a global supplier of forgings," said GE Aviation's forging sourcing executive Vince Kinman.

--IANS

fb/vd