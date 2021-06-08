Half of internet goes down, netizens wonder if this is ransomware

  1. Sify.com
Reddit, the front page of the internet and the website of a dozen other news outlets -- majorly CNN, Guardian, Sydney Morning Herlad, Financial Times, and The Age were reportedly down.

Other popular websites, services and intermediaries such as Amazon, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, Overflow, Github, HBO Max, Vimeo, Shopify, and Stripe were down too.

The services were down briefly for at least an hour.

Most of the sites had resumed normalcy in services by the time Sify.com verified these sites.

An outage with Fastly, a Content Delivery Network (CDN) service provider was responsible for the issue.

Fastly confirmed on its website about the issue being monitored and a fix being applied. The CDN service provider had started investigating the issue at 9:58 UTC (3:28 PM IST) and confirmed within an hour that services had resumed.

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," read the latest status update from Fastly.

The issue stoked fears of ransomware as some government linked websites such as that of the UK government's homepage remained unaccessible to netizens.

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) allows services to deliver information at a faster pace through an array of servers spread through geographies. CDN networks can improve loading time of a webpage, reduce bandwidth costs and even improve web security by thwarting denial of service attacks.

Twitter remained available (Thankfully!) despite half the internet going down. And, here are some responses:

