Half of internet goes down, netizens wonder if this is ransomware

Other popular websites, services and intermediaries such as Amazon, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, Overflow, Github, HBO Max, Vimeo, Shopify, and Stripe were down too.

Reddit, the front page of the internet and the website of a dozen other news outlets -- majorly CNN, Guardian, Sydney Morning Herlad, Financial Times, and The Age were reportedly down.

The services were down briefly for at least an hour.

Most of the sites had resumed normalcy in services by the time Sify.com verified these sites.

An outage with Fastly, a Content Delivery Network (CDN) service provider was responsible for the issue.

Fastly confirmed on its website about the issue being monitored and a fix being applied. The CDN service provider had started investigating the issue at 9:58 UTC (3:28 PM IST) and confirmed within an hour that services had resumed.

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," read the latest status update from Fastly.

The issue stoked fears of ransomware as some government linked websites such as that of the UK government's homepage remained unaccessible to netizens.

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) allows services to deliver information at a faster pace through an array of servers spread through geographies. CDN networks can improve loading time of a webpage, reduce bandwidth costs and even improve web security by thwarting denial of service attacks.

Twitter remained available (Thankfully!) despite half the internet going down. And, here are some responses:

Some of the world's most popular websites, including USA TODAY and many other national media sites, Amazon and Spotify, were offline or inoperable this morning due to an outage at at the cloud service Fastly. pic.twitter.com/OSG4vO7w3P — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 8, 2021

Thanks for linking an actual article. Fastly seems to be blamed for this, but I wonder if it's an attack response to the US crypto recovery from ransomware attackers. — snewzbutton (@snewzbutton) June 8, 2021

Vast chunks of the internet are offline, including The Verge. Until we’re back, we’re reporting to you live out of Google Docs. Here’s what we know so far about the outage: https://t.co/4b1p2qhYif June 8, 2021

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

(A 2020 problem with Cloudflare, another CDN company, led to a half-hour outage for most of the internet in major cities across Europe and the Americas.) — alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021