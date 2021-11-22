Hambantota becomes 1st SL port to comply with ISO standards

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) announced that it has become the South Asian country's first port to comply to internationally-recognized integrated management system standards.

The port located in southern Sri Lanka said in a statement on Sunday that it has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditation on quality, environmental protection, and occupational health and safety standards after a process starting in January and an external audit conducted by Bureau Veritas Lanka in July, reports Xinhua news agency.