Haryana allocates 140 acres to Flipkart in Manesar

The approval was granted at the meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board presided over by Khattar here.

Chandigarh: In view of the increasing demand of warehousing, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved the allotment of 140 acres in Manesar to Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilling centre in Asia.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised that the land, belonging to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, allotted at price of Rs 3.22 crore per acre to Instakart Services Private Ltd, a Flipkart group company, will not only give impetus to further investments in the region but would boost market access opportunities for MSMEs.

Representatives of Flipkart said Instakart is planning to set up a series of fulfillment centres and associated logistics infrastructure across India to enable its market growth.

To attain this goal, the company aims to construct regional distribution centres across the country to strengthen its network capabilities.

The company is planning to build a logistics campus in the National Capital Region, in proximity to Gurugram.

The fulfillment centre will essentially cater to parcel goods, white goods and furniture. Approximately 6,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs will be created through this investment, a state government statement said.

