Haryana authority imposes Rs 2.25 cr fine on 3 realtors

Gurugram, Jan 29 (IANS) The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.25 crore against M/s SPS Homes Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd, M/s Vistaar Group Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Royal Infra Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. for violation of Section 3(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The bench headed by K.K Khandelwal, Chairman, HRERA (Gurugram), imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on SPS Developers, Rs 75 lakh on Vistaar Group and 50 lakh on Royal Infra Buildtech respectively.

Further, intimation has been sent to the Commissioner, MCG for demolishing the unauthorised construction in the projects.

The spokesperson of HRERA Gurugram said no promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under this Act.

"These erring builders are advertising/marketing/selling the apartments in their projects SPS Homes (Sector 30), Saffron Homes (Sector 67) and Royal Homes (Sector 39) respectively through online portals and indulged in unauthorised construction in their projects.

"We had taken a serious view on the malpractices being carried out by the promoters in the projects without getting prior registration of the real estate project with the HRERA, Gurugram. The Authority has taken suo motu cognizance of the matters and has decided to initiate penalty proceedings against the defaulting promoter," Khandelwal said.

Such strict action will also act as a deterrent for the other builders who remain non-compliant, towards the Act of 2016 and the directions passed by the Authority as per the provisions of the Act," he added.

