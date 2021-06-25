Haryana focusing to boost MSMEs

Presiding over a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here virtually, he said special incentives would be given for setting up pharmaceutical industries.

Chandigarh, June 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that his government is focusing to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and is working towards developing the state as a pharmaceutical hub.

Saying that the major area of the state falls in the NCR, he said Haryana stood third in eas of doing business. Besides, the state has put 18 departments under one umbrella where it is mandatory to give clearance in 45 days.

The state has formulated the Haryana Entrepreneur and Employment Enterprises Policy and under its ambit, several facilities are being provided to the industry.

The Chief Minister said land has been reserved for pharma cluster in Barwala in Panchkula district. The area adjoining Nahan in Himachal Pradesh has good connectivity with the airport in Chandigarh. Besides, a bulk drug pharma is being built in Hisar and a medical device park in Panipat.

He said the state aimed to set up a large number of such clusters at the district level under MSMEs so as to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth.

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Anurag Agarwal said an integrated aviation hub is being set up in Hisar, and invited industrialists to invest.

--IANS

vg/vd