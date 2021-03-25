Hathway Cable OFS opens on Friday

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Private Limited and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Private Limited has issued a notice of the proposed offer for sale (OFS) of the equity shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom.

As per a stock exchange filing, the sellers propose to sell in aggregate up to 33.79 crore shares held by the sellers in the company, representing 19.09 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on Friday for non-retail investors only and for retail investors on March 30.