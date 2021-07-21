Havells India's YoY Q1FY22 standalone net profit up 271%

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company Havells India on Wednesday reported a rise of 271 per cent in its year-on-year standalone net profit for Q1FY22.

The company's net profit grew to Rs 234 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 63 crore in Q1FY21.

Besides, its Q1FY22 net revenue grew by 76 per cent to Rs 2,598 crore as against Rs 1,479 crore in Q1FY21.