Havells to cover Covid vaccination cost for employees

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 23:15:22hrs
New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) major Havells India on Thursday announced that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees.

Accordingly, the company's vaccination programme will be conducted through a process of reimbursement.

"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, for us at Havells, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. We are pleased to share that all employees of Havells - direct and indirect - will be reimbursed with the Covid-19 vaccination cost for both the doses under government guidelines," said V. Krishnan, CHRO, Havells.

