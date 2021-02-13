HC asks Delhi govt to address 'pathetic' condition of detention centre

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the Principal Secretary of the government's Social Welfare Department to file a detailed report cleanliness, hygiene and medical facilities by February 18.

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to take steps against the pathetic conditions prevailing at the Lampur detention centre in Narela area, where foreign nationals are kept for deportation.

"...direction to the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department of GNCTD to take immediate remedial steps to address the pathetic conditions that exist in the centre.... cleanliness, hygiene and medical facilities and the other infirmities mentioned in the report," the court said.

The order came on the report submitted by the Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash of the Tis Hazari Court, who was deputed by the high court to visit the detention centre and carry out an inspection of its condition.

During the course of proceedings, senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, who is assisting this court as Amicus Curiae in the proceedings invited the court's attention to the report which is indicative of the deplorable conditions that exist in the said detention centre.

The directions came on a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman who sought release of her husband, alleged to be a Pakistani national, from the detention centre. The wife has also challenged the deportation.

