HCL to drive end-to-end IT transformation at UD Trucks

HCL will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services, the company said in a statement.

With this new partnership, HCL will further accelerate UD Trucks' digital transformation journey, it added.

Recent changes in its operational structure have required UD Trucks to build and migrate to its own dedicated IT environment, while at the same time ensuring service continuity.

"Migrating our infrastructure and business-critical applications is of strategic importance to UD Trucks in our accelerated digitalization journey," said Satish Rajkumar, Senior Vice President Digital Solutions & IT, UD Trucks.

"HCL's deep understanding of our existing IT footprint, combined with its leading-edge transformation capabilities, made it the standout choice. We have full confidence that HCL will help us build a world-class IT environment to enable us to go the extra mile for our employees and customers," Rajkumar said.

Pankaj Tagra, CVP & Head - Nordic and DACH, HCL Technologies said that as automotive brands look to accelerate their digital transformation and embrace the cloud, they need a partner like HCL to successfully navigate the complexity of IT ecosystems and have a digital foundation ready for the future.

"Corporate transitions create special scenarios which require expertise at the intersection of end-to-end business processes and technology. Our engagement with UD Trucks is a fantastic illustration of how HCL can support setting up core IT capabilities leveraging HCL's Cloud Smart strategy and accelerate next-generation digital services for our clients," Tagra said.

