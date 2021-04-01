HDFC Bank customers face issues in netbanking, mobile app

Mumbai: In yet another technical glitch, some customers of HDFC Bank on Tuesday faced issues while accessing the bank's netbanking services and the mobile app.

In a tweet, HDFC Bank Cares said that the bank is looking into the issue.

"Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you," it said.