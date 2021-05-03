HDFC Bank goes for organisational rejig

In a statement, it said it is reorganising itself into three areas, viz business verticals, delivery channels and technology/digital to be ready for the future and capitalise on the opportunities.

Chennai: Private sector HDFC Bank on Friday announced organisational rejig under 'Project Future-Ready' for the next wave of growth.

HDFC Bank said it will re-double on its business verticals - corporate banking, retail banking, private banking, government and institutional banking, and retail assets and ayments.

In addition, it is increasing its focus on commercial banking/micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) vertical with its digital offerings.

The bank said it will invest in its delivery channels - branch banking, tele-service/sales (including virtual relationship manager channel), and sales channels aligned with the business verticals and digital marketing.

All the businesses and delivery channels will be backed by technology/digital as the core backbone.

"We are creating engines of growth with top tier talent backed by technology and digital transformation to capitalise on opportunities that will accrue in the coming time," Managing Director Sashi Jagdishan said.

