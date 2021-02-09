HDFC Bank invites start-ups to apply for SmartUp grants

SmartUp grants by HDFC Bank under #Parivartan --the bank's umbrella CSR brand -- is aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues and contribute to the economic and social development of the country, the bank said in a statement.

This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as Education - technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others.

To screen, mentor, and monitor start-ups, HDFC Bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with Govt of India's MeitY platform. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include IIT - Delhi, IIT - BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University - Jaipur, Villgro Incubation - Chennai, and T - HUB Hyderabad.

Smita Bhagat, Country Head - Government, E-commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank, said: "Enterprises working in the social sector are doing commendable work in changing the lives of millions of Indians. SmartUp grants is one way of offering our support and encouragement in this journey. We want to be a pillar of support for social entrepreneurs who want to bring a positive change to the society."

--IANS

sn/bg