HDFC Bank sets up isolation centres for Covid-affected employees

Immediate medical help from a nearby hospital will be made available, if required, it said, adding that these are part of a host of measures taken to offer holistic care to its employees and their dependents.

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that it has converted three of its training centres at Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Gurugram into isolation facilities, equipped with first-line assistance and round the clock nurses and visiting doctors.

The bank has also been working with the local administration and setting up vaccination camps. It had also tied up with multiple hotels across the country to provide isolation facilities, basic amenities and basic medical checks, as multiple hospitals across the country like Apollo, Manipal, Shalby, Miot, and Billroth, to provide vaccination, etc.

Also, e-consultation with doctors through Apollo 24/7 or MediBuddy, znd delivery of medicines through PharmEasy Apps is being provided.

"Our primary concern during such trying times is the welfare of our employees. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they and their loved ones receive the best possible help and medical care. Not just for their physical well-being but for being able to cope with stress too. We have lined up a panel of psychologists who they can consult since our first priority is the well being of our colleagues," said Ashima Bhatt, Group head, CSR, infrastructure and Finance, at the bank.

--IANS

sn/vd