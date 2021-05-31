HDFC Bank to set up medical infrastructure for Covid relief

The measures comprise setting up permanent medical infrastructure such as Oxygen plants, medical equipment, and ICU facilities, in addition to providing medical supplies to hospitals across India.

Mumbai: HDFC Bank, under Parivartan, announced on Friday a slew of measures to set up and enhance medical infrastructure across the country to assist the fight against the pandemic.

The Bank has committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore under Parivartan in FY 21-22 for Covid-19 relief initiatives.

In FY 20-21, the Bank contributed Rs 120 crore towards Covid-19 relief, as part of Parivartan.

To help improve the medical infrastructure across India, the Bank will set up 20 oxygen plants across various hospitals in India: it will also set up three, 100-bed Covid care facilities, create two isolation centres and provide medical equipment and supplies to more than 200 hospitals across the country.

Further, the Bank also plans to offer scholarships under ECSS (Education Crisis Scholarship Scheme) to students affected by the pandemic and provide monthly rations to close to 1.5 lakh individuals across villages.

"HDFC Bank believes that the community and organisations need to come together to battle the pandemic," said Ashima Bhat, Group Head - CSR, Business Finance and Strategy, Administration, and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank.

