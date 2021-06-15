HDFC Bank's mobile app down, bank says 'looking on priority'

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Customers of HDFC Bank have been facing issues with the bank's mobile banking application during the day.

In a tweet, the bank has said that it is looking into the matter on priority and urged the customers to used net banking to complete their transactions.

"We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you," the bank said in tweet.