HDFC Life declares bonus of over Rs 2K cr

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Life insurance company HDFC Life on Wednesday announced a bonus of over Rs 2,000 crore on its participating plans.

The eligible participating policyholders will get a share of the surplus generated in the participating fund.

"The bonus of Rs 2,180 crore was announced in the Company's Board meeting held in April 2021. It exceeds the previous year's bonus by 44 per cent," the company said in a statement.