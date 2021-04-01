HDFC raises fixed deposit rates by up to 25 bps

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has increased interest rates of its various fixed deposit products with different maturities by up to 25 basis points (bps).
The change came into effect on March 30.
The housing finance major is offering an annual interest rate of 6.2 per cent on special fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore and maturing in 33 months.
For special fixed deposits of up to Rs 2 crore maturing at 66 months and 99 months, it is offering annual interest rates of 6.60 per cent and 6.65 per cent, respectively, showed the company website.
Further, senior citizens will get a 25 bps additional rate over and above the prevailing interest rates on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, other than recurring deposits.
