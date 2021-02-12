HDFC shares hit new high, market cap crosses Rs 5 lakh cr

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Shares of HDFC touched a record high on Friday, taking its market capitalisation to over the Rs 5 lakh crore mark.

Its shares on the BSE touched a new high of Rs 2,808.75.

Around 1.10 pm, HDFC's shares were at Rs 2,798, higher by Rs 39.35 or 1.43 per cent from its previous close.