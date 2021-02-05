Health, finance among 6 ministries to reply queries in LS

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will submit replies from the Ministry of Textiles; Harsh Vardhan for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences; Sripad Yesso Naik for the Ministry of AYUSH; and Ashwini Kumar Choube for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These ministers will share written information about their ministries to separate questions asked by various parliamentarians after the House assembles at 4 p.m. for the day.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo will submit answers to questions regarding the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Anurag Thakur for the Ministry of Finance.

However, the Lower House is likely to face pandemonium for the fourth straight day again on the three contentious farm laws as seen during the last three days. The entire opposition is dissatisfied with the assurances from the government regarding the farmers agitation.

Over 12 opposition parties since the day after Budget presentation have been creating ruckus in the House seeking open discussion on the three farm laws that were enacted in September last year during the Monsoon Session. The Congress, DMK, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, SP, BSP, VCK, YSRCP, AAP and RSP are among those parties protesting against the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena are also playing a major role in the protest over the farm issue.

The opposition parties are seeking a withdrawal of these laws and term them as "black laws" and "anti-farmer".

The opposition parties held a separate meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday evening requesting him to hold detailed discussion on the farm issue avoiding other House business considering the plight of thousands of farmers who are staging agitation on different borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding repeal of these laws, but they did not get solution to their demands.

As the Business of the Lower House is scheduled for only one-and-half hour between 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Private Members Business is scheduled further from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., there is no sign of proper functioning of the House on Friday again, most of the parliamentarians, both from treasury benches and opposition, told IANS.

However, two Committee reports will be submitted despite the anticipated commotion in the House during Business Hour, a member from the ruling party told IANS, requesting anonymity.

Report of Committee of Privileges and reports of Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment will be tabled in the House by Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sunil Kumar Singh, and Rama Devi and Rekha Arun Verma respectively.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will also make a statement in the House regarding government Business during the week commencing from Monday.

The Business of the Lower House has listed about resuming motion of thanks on the President's address but the chances are very dim that it could be held amid opposition's protests.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/dpb



