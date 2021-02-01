Health sector hails increased allocation, new schemes

Some leading private healthcare providers here welcomed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a push to the health sector post-pandemic.

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) The health sector on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 for increased allocation to the sector and new schemes.

"Budget 2021-22 presented under unprecedented circumstances surely has many firsts. I welcome the Budget and the allocations made to the health sector. Finance Minister's announcement to spend more on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare over the next six years is much appreciated," Mervin Leo, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, told IANS.

The Finance Minister announced that Rs 64,180 crore will be invested over six years to improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.

"Her focus on improving rural and urban health infrastructure in addition to the existing National Health Mission will certainly see many new initiatives coming up, which will help improve the health index of people in the country. Spending on improving supply of potable water through Jal Jeevan Mission too will improve health of citizens across India," he said.

Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana (ANSBY) is a great step forward in these times to boost the rural health infrastructure, where public health is in dire need of funding, feels Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Group of Hospitals.

"The 64,180 crore funding as part of ANSBY will also make the nation ready for the emergency handling of Covid-19 pandemic situations," he said.

"The increase in budget allocation to health and welfare by 137 percent as compared to the previous year will boost the public health facilities at rural, secondary and tertiary levels along with much required booster dose to the Pharma sector too," Krishna added.

"The government's decision to increase the budgetary allocation towards health sector is a welcome move, and a much needed one for the times we are in," said Riyaz Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals

He believes that increasing Foreign Direct Investment limits into the sector and the proposed IPO of Life Insurance Corporation will surely strengthen insurance sector in India, which is much needed to ensure world-class healthcare reaches maximum citizens. "Separate allocation towards Covid-19 vaccination for a six-year period is a compassionate move on part of the Finance Minister," he said referring to allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for the purpose.

