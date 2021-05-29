Healthy Outlook: Jefferies maintains buy on RIL, cited demand upside

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Reliance Industries' (RIL) sustained petrochemical performance has improved the likelihood of O2C stake sale in FY22, said financial services company Jefferies.

Accordingly, Jefferies maintained the 'buy' call on RIL with a target and Rs 2,580 or 30 per cent upside.

"At the current stock price, valuing the energy business at long-term average multiples, we are left with Rs 1,150 per share as imputed value of RIL's stake in 'Jio' and 'Retail'," Jefferies said in a report.