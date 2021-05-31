Healthy Outlook: Jefferies maintains buy on RIL, cited demand upside

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' (RIL) sustained petrochemical performance has improved the likelihood of O2C stake sale in FY22, said financial services company Jefferies.

Accordingly, Jefferies maintained the 'buy' call on RIL with a target and Rs 2,580 or 30 per cent upside.

"At the current stock price, valuing the energy business at long-term average multiples, we are left with Rs 1,150 per share as imputed value of RIL's stake in 'Jio' and 'Retail'," Jefferies said in a report.