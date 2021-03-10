Here's best selling i7 ultraslim Windows laptop online in 2020

Launched in June last year, Mi Notebook series has been widely accepted and appreciated by Mi Fans and consumers. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition (i7) has been known for its extraordinary performance, it was one of the best-selling laptops on Amazon.in.

New Delhi : Mi India on Tuesday announced that Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition (i7) has emerged as the best-selling ultraslim i7 Windows laptop online as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker Q4 2020.

"With an aim to empower our users and enable them to use the latest tech, we introduced the Mi Notebook series in India. Since the launch of our first laptop in 2020, we have been working towards addressing the growing needs of our consumers, by offering devices that provide a perfect amalgamation of entertainment, education and most importantly improved productivity," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said in a statement.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition runs on Windows 10 Home Edition and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz.

As a token of gratitude and celebrating the success of Mi Notebook in India, Mi India is also introducing exciting offers on the Mi Notebook 14, across all channels from 8th March till March 5

Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 35,999, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition starts at Rs 49,999 and Mi NoteBook 14(IC) starts at Rs 40,999.

This includes cashbacks of up to Rs 3,000 from Axis Bank. Additionally, consumers can also avail an exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart and Amazon, coupled with easy no-cost EMI option.

