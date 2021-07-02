Here's what to do of RIL stocks after the Grand 44th AGM

As of last Friday, the RIL stock ended the week down to Rs 2105 per share from Rs 2215 on Monday. On Friday alone some 8.36 lakh trades dragged the RIL stock down by 2.28 percent or approximately Rs 50 per share on the BSE.

Post the AGM, however, there had been questions on whether to hold this stock.

Reliance Industries Limited has had another AGM session, the 44th one recently. Chairman Mukesh Ambani appraised shareholders of a slew of measures.

Why did stocks lose steam?

The heavy trade volume during the week has been attributed to profit booking and possibly the ending of June F&Os. Of course, an RIL AGM usually translates into heavy expectations. Ahead of the 44th AGM, the markets anticipated stuff such as arrival of a Jio Book or an electric vehicle. Then there were rumours about a bonus issue similar to one issued in 2017. None of those found a mention in Ambani's speech.

However, post AGM, analysts did seek more specific information such as price and details of the JioPhone Next. More clarity was also sought on the $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco which Ambani revealed would get completed in course of the year.

There is no need to be perturbed about the movement in this stock. Movements have been reported on the day of the AGM previously too.

Excluding the 2019 AGM (market holiday) the last three AGMs have seen the stock decline on the day of the AGM. Of course, the RIL stock has made recoveries later.

Numbers announced at the AGM

The salient financial performance this fiscal has been RIL reporting a consolidated revenue of nearly Rs 540,000 crore -- witnessing an increase in consumer businesses. Consolidated EBITDA is up by Rs 98,000 crore -- nearly 50% contributed by consumer businesses. Net profit during the pandemic year of FY21 is up by 34.8 percent to Rs 53,739 crore.

Noteworthy in the speech was the focus on renewable energy and the arrival of a new smartphone - JioPhone Next from September this year.

A look at the AGM speech indicates that Green is the new color, and the color of hope. That RIL would invest Rs 75,000 crores towards setting up of hydrogen, solar ecosystem, a 5,000 acre Giga complex at Jamnagar, storage battery factory and electrolyser factory indicates great opportunity. RIL is committed to go carbon net neutral by 2035 and if it does that it will be five years ahead of Amazon to do so.

A Greener Reliance:

The green investment has piqued the interest of several analysts. For instance, Analysts at JPMorgan seem to be impressed with RIL's investment and feel that value accretion may increase as the company ramps up execution on new line of businesses. They remained neutral on whether to buy stocks but revised the Target Price to Rs 2,250 from Rs 2,055.

Emkay Securities too suggests a Hold. Target Price is estimated at Rs 2,330(Jun 22E) from Rs 2,060 (Mar 22E). Their analysts raised FY22-24E EPS by 2-4% factoring in higher petchem and gas income. Also EV/EBITDA multiple of Retail to 36x from 31x. 10% premium to cash to account new energy upside is embedded.

Surprisingly Green had not been in the wish-list ahead of the AGM. Expectations were built around growth numbers. Motilal Oswal forecasts the scrip to hit a TP of Rs 2430 up by 15 percent while analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast the stock to touch Rs 2,425 -- forecast of 10X in EBITDA in next decade.

Better Ratings:

You may also consider a rating update on this stock to influence your decision to hold this stock. After the AGM, Fitch ratings upgraded RIL's rating to BBB, a slab above India's Sovereign Rating. The rating agency also expressed optimism in RIL's EBITDA growth. For FY22, EBITDA is forecast to grow to Rs 1.1 lakh crores which translates into a 12.25 percent growth in the coming four quarters.

Fitch in its statement upgraded RIL's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BBB' with a negative outlook from 'BBB-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed RIL's long-term local-currency IDR at 'BBB ' with a stable outlook. It also reported that RIL cut short foreign-currency borrowings outside of India by 36% and followed pre-payments of $7.8 billion in FY21. RIL has certainly raised money from the markets at an unbelievable speed by way of either transactions in digital platforms such as Jio Platforms or its retail businesses or the rights issue.

There is also hope of an EBITDA growth for FY22. For FY21, RIL's consolidated EBITDA was lower by 12 percent yoy which has been attributed to drop in EBITDA for the O2C division (down by 31 percent). Fitch analysts expressed hope that RIL's revenues saw a bump despite the petrochemical industry stung by low margins. Thanks majorly to revenues from diverse businesses. Ambani during the AGM clearly stated that approximately 50 percent of the consolidated EBITDA was from consumer businesses.

The recovery in gross revenue margins keeps RIL's EBITDA growth forecast afloat. In fact, Mukesh Ambani's speech reads, "The demand and margin environment for petrochemicals had recovered to pre-COVID levels by March. I am confident that our O2C business will benefit from the strong global growth environment."

Also Read: ONGC triples HPCL doubles in dream-run as GRMs improve

To Conclude?

Better EBITDA, growing GRMs, investments in the area of renewables and green energy, and an uptick in consumer led businesses have kept the RIL stock afloat. It is certainly a leader in several categories and the arrival of a new smartphone looks hopeful.

Then there's other pointers to consider:

- Jio became first operator outside of China to cross 400 million mobile subscribers in a single country.

- JioMart registered 6.5 lakh peak orders in a day. It has onboarded 3 lakh merchants across the country.

- Apparel: Sells approximately 5 lakh units per day sufficient to dress the entire population of UK, Germany and Spain once.

Hence, following the brokerage view of holding sounds sensible. Additional information on the pricing of JioPhone Next or RIL's renewable energy segment may offer fresh cues. The new smartphone launches on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 10, 2021 and markets are hopeful of a positive subscription to this feature phone.

Also Read:

• 2017 AGM: Start of a Golden Decade for Ambani?

• 2018 AGM: 5 highlights from RIL AGM

• 2019 AGM: Did Mr Mukesh Ambani make a tall promise?

• 2020 AGM: RIL's first AGM in VC mode

• 2021: RIL forays into an altogether different territory

Disclaimer: This information is solely for information purposes. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI registered financial advisor or invest adequate time in researching prior to either selling or buying the stock.

