Here's why you need a family floater mediclaim policy

A family health insurance plan is essential for almost every family to safeguard their future. The family floater mediclaim policy offers coverage to all the family members under a solo policy plan. This article will help you understand the need for a family floating health insurance plan in this world full of uncertainties.

Family Floater Health Insurance Plans

Several health insurance companies are offering a family floater mediclaim policy. You can just ask for quotes online from the official websites of the best companies like Care Health Insurance. Comparing all the online quotes of reputable insurance companies can give you the clarity to select the best family health insurance plans in India.

The policy experts advise the policyholders to avail family floater health insurance with a sum insured as per their family requirements after carefully assessing essential factors such as finanical needs, health history, etc.

Reasons for Availing a Family Floater Mediclaim Policy

A family should avail of the family floater mediclaim policy plan because it offers several benefits under one policy. Even the newest family member can join this plan to avail of its benefits. However, there is an eligibility criterion of 3 months that varies in different health insurance companies. Other important factors that add in need of this plan are discussed below:

Flexible Nature

The family floater mediclaim policy is flexible that most of the health insurance plans lack. Suppose a family member is suffering from an illness, the whole amount of sum insured can be used for his/ her treatment. In case of the demise of any of the family members, the sum insured can be used by the remaining members.

Solo Plan with Multiple Benefits

Having a family floater health insurance plan can support you and your family to get adequate health coverage. It covers all the medical expenses, medical conveyance allowances, pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization costs, etc. Moreover, it covers the fees of the medical practitioners, including the doctors and physicians, etc. Also, some of the health insurance companies include routine medical checkups in this plan as well.

Coverage of Multiple Members

Availing the family floating health insurance plans helps you remain stress-free. You can avoid managing multiple policies for each of the family members. This policy plan covers your entire family and offers them health benefits for the future.

Member's coverage includes spouse, children, parents, and siblings as well. However, some health insurance companies support more members such as nephews, nieces, in-laws, etc. This can vary in different insurance companies.

Tax Benefits

Buying a family floater mediclaim policy plan also lets you save on taxes. Paying the premium amount of this plan helps you to avail yourself of the tax advantages. According to Section 80D in the Income Tax Act, the pay is considered a deduction from the total income. Also, paying the premium amount for your old-age parents can double up the tax benefits.

Cost-Effective Policy Plan

Purchasing a family floating health insurance plan is a cost-effective and affordable plan. Buying multiple individual plans for every family member is a way expensive idea. In comparison to individual policies, a family health insurance policy is a better cost-effective plan.

Long Duration Renewability

A family floater health insurance provides a life-long duration of renewability. It ensures that all the family members can take the health benefits coverage for a lifetime. This is possible with the best feature of lifetime renewability under this health insurance policy plan.

All the features mentioned above of the family floater mediclaim policy make this one of the best insurance plans. Just go through all the necessary things to consider before choosing a health insurance plan.

