Hero Group launches EdTech company for working professionals

The new EdTech venture will offer an end-to-end learning ecosystem, which will upskill and reskill the professional community in the country and strengthen the talent pool with industry-ready employees.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Hero Group, on Tuesday, launched Hero Vired -- a premium EdTech company for working professionals and higher education aspirants in India, the group said in a statement.

The company aims to amplify the government's vision of a self-reliant India by training professionals for Industry 4.1 with full time and part-time programmes ranging from finance and related technologies, integrated programmes in data science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, full-stack development, game design, and entrepreneurial thinking and innovation.

The programmes will be conducted in collaboration with leading global universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Singularity University, and Codecademy.

"India currently faces a unique ‘employability paradox' where there is a shortage of highly skilled professionals, yet graduates find it difficult to secure suitable jobs due to lack of skill-sets that are imperative for Industry 4.1," Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said in the statement.

"The government's Digital India initiative under the National Education Policy underlines the need for strengthening the online learning infrastructure that ensures equitable access to the highest-quality education for all learners and learning flexibility through the academic banking of credits."

"Hero Vired is born from our experience as the Hero Group, the skills gaps that we see in the industry and our mission is to ensure that the young workforce can be mentored for overall professional development aimed at their future growth," Munjal said.

The new platform makes learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer to peer communication, high-quality content and high-engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.

"At Hero Vired, we aim to provide a premium learning experience, with a heavy emphasis on a personalised mentor-mentee interaction environment, to drive improved career outcomes and opportunities," Munjal said.

