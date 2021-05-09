Hero MotoCorp extends closure of plants till May 16

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Hero MotoCorp has extended the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur by another week, till May 16.

In a statement, the company said that the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country. This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19, it added.