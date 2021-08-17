Hero MotoCorp retails over 1L units of two-wheeler on a single day

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said on Monday that it has sold a record one lakh-plus units of motorcycles and scooters on a single day.

The feat was achieved on August 9, coinciding with the company's 10th anniversary.

According to the company, retail sales included the sales in the domestic market in India as well as global markets. It is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period.