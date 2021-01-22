Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100 mn cumulative production milestone

This is the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company's manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production.

According to the two-wheeler major, this is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years.

"This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero's Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world - and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers' preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

"We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to 'Be the Future of Mobility', we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions."

Besides, Munjal outlined Hero MotoCorp's plans and vision for the next five years.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products - including variants, refreshes and upgrades - every year.

In addition, the company will continue to grow its operations in markets outside India and also enter new geographies.

