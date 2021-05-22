Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all plants from Monday

Besides, the company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Monday, May 17.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24th.

"The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India - Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from May 24th. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from May 24th," the company said in a statement.

"In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the 'Global Business' (GB) markets across the world."

Furthermore, the company said that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has commenced a concerted initiative across the organisation as top priority to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated.

"More than 90 per cent of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated."

"Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations."

--IANS

rv/rs