Hero MotoCorp to temporarily suspend ops as precautionary measure

Accordingly, operations will temporarily be suspended at all of the company's plants and the 'Global Parts Center' in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Keeping with the commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations on a temporary basis at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country.

"The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants," the company said in a statement.

"The shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period."

As per the company, each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 - May 1 basis the local scenario.

"All corporate offices of the company are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services."

--IANS

