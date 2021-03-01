Hero MotoCorp's Feb sales up 1.45%

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a rise of 1.45 per cent in its total sales during February.

Accordingly, the company sold 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters last month from an off-take of 498,242 units in February 2020.

"The growth in sales - despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing - has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company," the two-wheeler major said in a statement.