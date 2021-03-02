Hero MotoCorp's Feb sales up 1.45%

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a rise of 1.45 per cent in its total sales during February.
Accordingly, the company sold 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters last month from an off-take of 498,242 units in February 2020.
"The growth in sales - despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing - has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company," the two-wheeler major said in a statement.
"Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers."
Recently, Hero MotoCorp announced its highest-ever revenue for any single quarter.
The company had reported revenue of Rs 9,776 crore for the third quarter of FY21.